Home TV Show Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need...
TV Show

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh

Mirzapur is an Indian web television series based on crime and available on Amazon Prime Video. Excel Entertainment produced the series. It premiered on 16 November 2018. It’s shot in Mirzapur with some shots in Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi. It all based upon the governance and rule of mafia dons. It shows the rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first Season of Mirzapur consists of 9 episodes. 

Mirzapur Season 2 Official Release Date

The renewal of Mirzapur Season 2 totally confirmed just after Season 1 premiere. The sequel totally expected in the year 2019. But due to delays in production, it was then pushed forward for 2020. It was later confirmed that the shooting for season 2 completed at the end of 2019. So, we will be seeing it anytime from now this year!

 Mirzapur Season 2 Official Trailer

Follow the link below to watch the official trailer.

 Mirzapur Season 2 Plot:

The new series will take out from where the things left. Season 1 left us horrified with the deaths of Bablu and Sweety. We might see Guddu taking revenge from Munna and Tripathi family as Munna murdered Bablu and Sweety. But Sharad might also scare Guddu for killing his father. Everything is a mystery!

 Mirzapur Season 2 Cast:

We saw Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Tripathi, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan, and many others are a part of the show. For the Season two, Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar will not be returning as their characters died in Season one. 

 Mirzapur Season 2 Storyline:

The series presents the gangsters and dons of the mafia who rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Crime and violence have become an everyday thing here. The series shows the story about the Tripathi and the pundits who their fight for power. Both families want to extend their rule. The Tripathi is all based on illegal drugs and gun smuggling. Let us see what happens in Season 2 now!

 Mirzapur Season 2 may not be having an official release, but it continues to dwell among fans’ minds. Are you excited for the next Season?

Also Read:  High School DXD Season 5: Release Date And Other Details Here
Also Read:  Here is the Punisher season 3: Cast, release date And All Information
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

Little Things Season 4: Is Hopper Returning? All about Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot and latest updates See

Celebrity rahul Kumar -
Buckle up lovers, Stranger Things is returning at 2021 with a year on Netflix. That marks the anniversary of the launch of its season....
Read more

The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything you want to know!!

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
The most awaited series is about to come this 2020. Mike Flanagan creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor AKA season 2 has almost...
Read more

The Final Call Season 2: Did Krishnamurthy get his new disciple??Spoilers, Release, Plot, And Much More!! See.

Celebrity rahul Kumar -
Zee5 First web series Closing Call is a"must-watch" Web series. It's everything humor, suspense, excitement, an action that a viewer desires for. The narrative...
Read more

Wakfu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Series, And Know Everything !!!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
After an epic standoff between two strong forces to be reckoned with, Wakfu-obsessed Nox (Arthur Bostrom) and Yugo's secretive guardian Grougaloragran (Benoit Allemagne), the...
Read more

Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will come back in Season 6. Release Date, Plot, And Major Information.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
Season 6 of the very popular series Outlander has been verified by Starz and fans are tremendously excited about what the coming season will...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.