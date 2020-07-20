Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Mirzapur is an Indian web television series based on crime and available on Amazon Prime Video. Excel Entertainment produced the series. It premiered on 16 November 2018. It’s shot in Mirzapur with some shots in Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi. It all based upon the governance and rule of mafia dons. It shows the rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first Season of Mirzapur consists of 9 episodes.

Mirzapur Season 2 Official Release Date

The renewal of Mirzapur Season 2 totally confirmed just after Season 1 premiere. The sequel totally expected in the year 2019. But due to delays in production, it was then pushed forward for 2020. It was later confirmed that the shooting for season 2 completed at the end of 2019. So, we will be seeing it anytime from now this year!

Mirzapur Season 2 Official Trailer

Follow the link below to watch the official trailer.

Mirzapur Season 2 Plot:

The new series will take out from where the things left. Season 1 left us horrified with the deaths of Bablu and Sweety. We might see Guddu taking revenge from Munna and Tripathi family as Munna murdered Bablu and Sweety. But Sharad might also scare Guddu for killing his father. Everything is a mystery!

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast:

We saw Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Tripathi, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan, and many others are a part of the show. For the Season two, Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar will not be returning as their characters died in Season one.

Mirzapur Season 2 Storyline:

The series presents the gangsters and dons of the mafia who rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Crime and violence have become an everyday thing here. The series shows the story about the Tripathi and the pundits who their fight for power. Both families want to extend their rule. The Tripathi is all based on illegal drugs and gun smuggling. Let us see what happens in Season 2 now!

Mirzapur Season 2 may not be having an official release, but it continues to dwell among fans’ minds. Are you excited for the next Season?