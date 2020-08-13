Mirzapur Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Every single detail till now !!

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur, a blockbuster web television series on Amazon Prime Videos. Release back in 2018, and it brings a revolution in Indian web shows. Mirzapur is basically a crime drama thriller with a theme of a city called Mirzapur. Just after season one, there was a large scale demand for a sequel season. Now let’s se about season 2 that’s returning soon.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

Amazon Prime Videos released a birthday anniversary trailer last year. According to that show may return anytime in 2020. However, because of the pandemic, it is already facing delays. But fortunately, all filming and pre-production processes are over, and only dubbing is left. Expectations are that show may return around 25 November 2020.

Mirzapur Season 2 Plot

Mirzapur is the web series regarded as a pioneer because of it’s remarkable plot and story. Its role in the paving path of web series in India is tremendous. The show centers world of crimes in a city called Mirzapur. Akandanand Tripathi, also called Kaleen Bhatia, is the king of the mafia in the city. His son Munna Tripathi wants to replace his father, but he is considered as a fool by Kaleen. Everything changes when Munna rebels at the lawyer’s house. Lawyer’s sons Guddu and Bablu starts working for Kaleen bhaiya. But till the end of season one due to betrayals and controversies, everything changes. Bablu and Guddu’s wife is killed in the finale by Munna, and Guddu is injured. Now season 2 will pick up from the end of season one. Till now, everyone is tightly lipped for the coming season.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

The core and leading actor will surely return for season 2. Which include: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rishika Duggal, Ali Faisal, Sweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda. While Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar were killed in last season. But rumors are of there surprise entry in season 2.