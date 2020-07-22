Home TV Show Mirzapur season 2: Cast, Pot, Release Date and More Hope Here
Mirzapur season 2: Cast, Pot, Release Date and More Hope Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Mirzapur is a web series produced by Excel entertainment. The Indian crime thriller has gained so many fans. The amazing web series streamed on Amazon Prime. The first season had nine episodes in total and was released on November 16, 2018. The story is about two brothers who start drugs. The story is based on gangsters from Mirzapur.

 

Who will return in Mirzapur season 2?

Following stars are expected to come back in season 2
Vikrant Massey as Vinay “Bablu” Pandit, Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit, Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand “Munna” Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta, Shubrajyoti Bharat as Rati Shankar Shukla, Shahnawaz Pradhan as Superintendent of Police Parshuram Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha as Vasudha Pandit, Prashansa Sharma as Radhiya, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit. 

Any trailer of Mirzapur season 2?

There is a piece of good news for the fans of thriller web series out there. Yes, Mirzapur fans, the trailer of the second season of Mirzapur is already out. Go watch it soon.

 

When will Mirzapur season 2 start to air?

The amazon prime officially announced the release date. The second season, scheduled to release on November 25, 2020. The second season as the first season expected to have 8 or 9 episodes in total. Since the trailer is already out on amazon prime. The whole season is sure to release on November 25. 

 

What will be the story of Mirzapur season 2?

The crime thriller expected to continue where it ended. The season one ended with gold’s family at Stimpy’s friend’s wedding. Munna hijacks the wedding while looking for the brothers to kill them. The scene ends with Munna with a gun in his hands to fight back and season 2 may show how Guddu seeks revenge on his dead brother. 

