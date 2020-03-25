Home TV Show Miracle Workers season 2: Release date, cast, plot and lot more
TV Show

Miracle Workers season 2: Release date, cast, plot and lot more

By- Raman Kumar
Season 2 of Miracle Workers premieres tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 p.m. EST on TBS.

This anthology series doesn’t pick up where it left off — that the cast of Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni is currently coming with characters in an atmosphere that is brand new.

Last year, Miracle Workers Occurred in Heaven. God (Buscemi) chose to destroy Earth so that he could concentrate on his restaurant. Low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe) and new transport in the Department of Dirt, Eliza (Viswanathan), convince God to maintain Earth undamaged if they can do a fantastic miracle.

Season 2 previews make it crystal clear that audiences are not in Heaven anymore — rather the contrary the series is currently subtitled Dark Ages. Radcliffe plays with a royal who is not living up to the expectations of his father, Prince Chauncley, and Soni has a noble. Buscemi is a peasant who is not worried about upward mobility, despite getting an unpleasant, messy occupation, although his coworker Alexandra (Viswanathan) has greater ambitions.

The anthology series was made by Simon Rich. Rich also generated Man Seeking Woman and composed for Saturday Night Live.

Raman Kumar
