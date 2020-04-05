- Advertisement -

Minecraft Dungeons, a place from Minecraft’s universe, will be published on May 26 after having a delay.

Mojang quietly affirmed the delay on Twitter today. It has been pushed back by about four weeks, although this season Minecraft Dungeons was expected to launch. Mojang did not offer a motive for the delay, however, it has warned that going to work because of concerns could affect Minecraft Dungeons’ release.

“As we are working from house to do our part in protecting our neighborhood, our workflows will sadly be affected,” the studio said in March. “We are working hard to provide Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we are also re-evaluating our deadline to be sure we deliver you the very best game possible.”

Everything considered, and this delay comes as no real surprise, it is a one. The most recent Last of Us 2 delay, by way of instance, left the match with no new release date because of generation and production issues brought on by the coronavirus lockdown. An additional month waiting is straightforward by comparison.

Minecraft Dungeons is the most up-to-date in a lineup of Minecraft spin-offs, and while it will keep the original aesthetic and monster layouts that are old-school, that is about all it retains. It is a using leveling platform, a bar, dungeons and much more. Normal Minecraft systems such as weapon magic have been enlarged to incorporate RPG elements and its loot system appears varied.

Minecraft Dungeons is arriving at Xbox One PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Oh, and it’ll be about Xbox Game Pass.