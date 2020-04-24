MINDHUNTER SEASON 3: CAST, PLOT, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER.

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

This is an American crime thriller based on the novel, The mindhunter. It is about inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit. This book was written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. This series premiered on Netflix on October 13, 2017. The second season was released on August 16, 2019. It is easily one of Netflix’s best original series.

RELEASE DATE:

This series is on indefinite hold. We can only expect it as to when, if ever, Season 3 will hit screens. With its director also working also on other releases, there might be a slight delay in this series release date. The fans also can’t wait for its release. This time we’ll just have to wait a bit longer than originally expected.

CAST OF THE SEASON 3:

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCalleny, and Anna Torv as Holden Ford, Bill Tench, and Wendy Carr are main characters respectively. There is also a chance that some of them won’t be returning this year. The characters from Season 2 carried over to the third season as well. Some of them are Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy, Joe Tuttle as Special Agent Greg Smith, Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, and Sonny Valicenti as Dennis Rader. Other characters are Albert Jones as Special Agent Jim Barney and Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper. Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements yet.

TRAILER:

The details relating to the cast of the show are not available as the new season has not officially been announced by the network till now. The show is not cancelled, the dates just have not been announced yet.