MINDHUNTER SEASON 3: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot and everything you need to know

The mindhunter is about inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit. This book was written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. This series premiered on Netflix on October 13, 2017. The second season was released on August 16, 2019. It is easily one of Netflix’s best original series.

RELEASE DATE:

This series is on indefinite hold. We can only expect it as to when, if ever, Season 3 will hit screens. With its director also working on other releases, there might be a slight delay in this series release date. The fans also can’t wait for its release. This time we’ll just have to wait a bit longer than originally expected.

TRAILER:

The details relating to the cast of the show are not available as the new season has not officially been announced by the network till now. The show is not cancelled, the dates just have not been announced yet.

CAST:

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCalleny, and Anna Torv as Holden Ford, Bill Tench, and Wendy Carr are main characters respectively. There is also a chance that some of them won’t be returning this year. The characters from Season 2 carried over to the third season as well. Some of them are Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy, Joe Tuttle as Special Agent Greg Smith, Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, and Sonny Valicenti as Dennis Rader. Other characters are Albert Jones as Special Agent Jim Barney and Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper. Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements yet.

STORY PLOT:

Mindhunter’s first season took place in the late 1970s. That means that we could see any number of infamous serial killers on the show. Taking hints from the source material, it’s also possible that Season 3 will feature appearances from the likes of Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, or Jeffrey Dahmer.