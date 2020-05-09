Home TV Show MINDHUNTER SEASON 3: LATEST INFORMATION, RELEASE DATE AND CAST NEWS
TV Show

MINDHUNTER SEASON 3: LATEST INFORMATION, RELEASE DATE AND CAST NEWS

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Mindhunter is an American web series available on Netflix. The first season Mindhunter hit the screens on October 13, 2017. The author of the book is Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas. This saga of decoding a serial killer’s mind is one of the most-watched series on Netflix. And, it’s one of the Netflix originals that’s definitely worth your time. You’ll get to know a lot about the behavioural science of a serial killer while committing a crime.

 CAST:

The main cast to be featured this season is:

  • Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford.
  • Holt McCallany as Bill Tench.
  • Anna Torv, as Wendy Carr.
  • Joe Tuttle as Gregg Smith.
  • Stacey Roca as Nancy.
  • Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.
  • Zachary Scott Ross, like Brian.
  • Sonny Valicenti, as Dennis Rader.

STORY PLOT:

The Mindhunter series revolves around two FBI agents who conduct interviews with convicted serial killers from all over the country. Subsequently, their purpose is to develop a psychological profile of the convicts by getting to know how they operate. Further, the FBI agents also assist law enforcement agencies in solving their cases. Therefore the agents conduct various researches and make everyone realize how profiling becomes an essential tool in solving multiple criminal cases in the United States. In the Mindhunter Season 3, you will see more of the criminals from seasons one and two, like Denis Rader.

RELEASE DATE:

There is no official announcement from the makers on the release dates yet. But according to a few sources, the release date is most likely to be around August 2021.

TRAILER:

There is an official update or news about the trailer so far. Meanwhile, Click on the link below to get an idea about the series in season 2.

 

Rida Samreen

