Midnight Gospel Season 2: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

By- Tejeshwani Singh

Midnight Gospel is an American adult animated web series released on April 20, 2020, on Netflix. A journey in exploring the existential questions of life, death, and everything in between will leave you astonished.

Midnight Gospel season 1 has a total of 8 stupefying and glaring episodes. This series will give you insight into the real-life podcasts of comedian Duncan Trussell. The unique outlook of this series was appreciated well with a rating of 8.3 by IMDb and 92% by Rotten Tomatoes.
People and fans are keen to welcome Clancy once again!

Midnight Gospel Season 2 cast

The season describes spirituality and life with surreal examples and in a fascinating approach. Hence it’s not so sure whether there will be a return of the same characters or not. 

Midnight Gospel Season 2
🚖Auto-Freak

But we can assure you that plenty of new voices will be joining Duncan Trussell’s to make the series more whimsical. One such new voice will be of Mehcad Brooks.

Midnight Gospel Season 2 plot

What will be the season 2 about? A question in thousands of minds. Season 1 had an expected ending of Clancy being shot by police fire. Much to Clancy’s surprise, he wakes up in a new world reuniting with the previous space casts dead guests.

The Midnight Gospel season 2 may overarch an engrossing concept of the afterlife. It will feature Clancy’s new journey and the conversation in that new captivating and bewildering existing nature. 

Midnight Gospel Season 2 release

COVID has been very harsh and circumstances are quite out of control. But there is nothing to get hopeless! Duncan Trussell has some good news for the die-hard fans of Midnight Gospel. The animation works are going on remotely and Duncan Trussell’s has already recorded hundreds of podcasts. 

Though there is no official announcement for the release date of season 2, we may expect it anytime in 2021. 

