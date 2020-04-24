Home Technology Microsoft Surface Earbuds Will Launch In Europe On May 6
Technology

Microsoft Surface Earbuds Will Launch In Europe On May 6

By- Manish yadav
Microsoft’s entrance into TWS earbuds – the Surface Earbuds – will go on sale in nations.

The buds will cost $199, putting them above far under the 279 Apple AirPods Pro and the 169 Samsung Galaxy Buds +. While their US cost is $249, Microsoft Surface Earbuds will price CHF 220 in Switzerland, but there is no word on accessibility stateside.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds bring 8 hours of listening using an extra 16 hours. They provide signature controls along with sound Spotify cancellation and Office 365 integration.

