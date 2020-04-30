Microsoft Brings New Features To Bing Covid-19 Tracker For Indians

- Advertisement -

Microsoft’s Bing Covid-19 tracker, which was established in March, has added several attributes keeping the Indian consumer in mind.

Microsoft came up to maintain its user’s current with details about a pandemic that was coronavirus. Launched in March, Microsoft stated that the tracker could provide our data from sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Currently, the Bing Covid-19 tracker of Microsoft has introduced several features, mainly.

Since it provides advice linked to Covid-19 from government 21, the Bing Covid-19 Tracker can be convenient for users. Additionally, it gives data on recoveries disease and deaths within their districts and states to users.

The tracker also gives the most recent news and authentic details on helpline numbers in addition to advice and advisories from credible sources, such as individuals from the Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and WHO.

Users may have access to the local and national information, the site of Microsoft said.

They could save places of friends or the loved ones to look at the stats of these areas in 1 area.

The tracker will offer advice in nine Indian languages to”provide individuals throughout the nation access to crucial information associated with the pandemic at a favorite language.” These include Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Users may get their preferred language by clicking onto the top of the page, which provides a menu that gives them access to the information within their language to them.

Microsoft has partnered to help men and women in assessing by assessing the indicators if they are. Users may run a self-assessment of hazard levels, and symptoms for Covid-19, the site of Microsoft said.

The bot has been constructed on Azure and continues to be developed according to guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHW), Government of India.

The tracker’s Telemedicine service hub provides options for consultation.

Discussions have been held by Microsoft with payment company Paytm for funding. Microsoft is going to spend 100 million dollars that is in expansion to the 1 million bucks that was initiated as a design for Paytm year, approximately Rs 760 crore.