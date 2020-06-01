Messiah season 2: Plot,cast ,release date and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

We are sorry, Messiah fans. The show is cancelled and it’s confirmed by Netflix now. Here are some of the reasons why the show is cancelled.

Before Netflix’s confirmation about the show being cancelled, Collider mentioned in an interview, “I’ve got a good idea. There are a couple of seasons where I know where the show goes. “It’s interesting because it was such a massive undertaking to do this season, and yet when we finished editing it and we sat down and watched it, we got to the end of it and it felt like just the beginning. It did.”

Then Netflix broke down the news of cancelling the show which was not expected.

What is Messiah about?

Messiah is a thriller series created by Michael Petroni and this was released on January 1, 2020. The series is about a man who claims himself to be the eschatological return of ‘Isa. The story interacts with his views on the modern world. The series has a lot of ten episodes. It is to be noted that the series did create a lot of controversies. It is also to be noted that many want to ban the series. The Film Commission of Jordan did acknowledge the “purely fictional” nature of the story and its characters but still wanted it banned because of the thought that it could be interpreted as infringing on the sanctity of religion.

Reason for the cancellation:

Actor Wil Travel wrote this in his Instagram, “It’s a very sad day today.” “I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah. I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”

According to ‘The Hollywood reporter’, “the company didn’t feel confident about producing another season of the show, which features an international cast and filmed in several countries, given the current state of the world”. But this reason hasn’t been confirmed or mentioned by Netflix.

This doesn’t mean that the show will not be continued but it seems like we have to wait for another streaming platform to come forward and continue the show.