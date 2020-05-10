Home TV Show MESSIAH SEASON 2: LATEST INFORMATION, RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER
TV Show

MESSIAH SEASON 2: LATEST INFORMATION, RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Messiah is An American web television series. Michael Petroni created it. Brandon Guercio and David Nicksay are producers of the series. This show was released on January 1, 2020. The set arrives recently, and it broadcasted only on Netflix, and in a short time. This show was a super hit. This is a super fantastic show and a significant amount of symbologies to be found within. Meanwhile, The symbologies in this series go deeper and deeper till the last episode, which is very interesting to watch.

CAST:

The main cast of this show is:

  • Mehdi Dehbi as Al- Masih
  • Tomer Sisley as Aviram Dahan
  • Michelle Monaghan as CIA case officer Eva Geller
  • John Ortiz as Felix Aguero

and we can expect a new cast will join the series.

STORY PLOT:

The fact Al-Masih came back alive from a plane crash made us believe that he is some god. The conclusion of season 1 has left all the fans in a major cliffhanger. Where did he get his powers from? How was he able to bring back Aviram from the dead?

RELEASE DATE:

The production or Netflix Didn’t officially announce the second season of this series. But we can expect season second in 2021 or 2022.

TRAILER:

The season one was recently released. The second season trailer will not be out anytime soon.

Till then, click on the link below to see the season 1 trailer.

Also Read:  The Orville Season 3 Release Date On The Disney+Hotstar, And Everything You Should Know
Also Read:  The Kissing Booth 2: here’s Latest Updates and we know so far
Rida Samreen

