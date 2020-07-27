Messiah Season 2: is it cancelled? now what about its future!!

Messiah is a thriller web television series which is always in controversies from its release. Netflix released the official trailer on 3 December 2019, and from then it was in audience eyes. The most awaited series drop on 1 January 2020 with a total of ten episodes. In 2019 last,’Royal Film Commission of Jordon’ request Netflix to block its supply for Jordon. Because of some spiritual and religious allegations.

What about Season 2? :

Due to significant scale controversies and allegations because of hitting some of the religious and spiritual emotions. The manufacturers are cancelling this series, and now no more seasons will be there. Season one may also leave Netflix. So before that just watch it.

Messiah Season 2 Plot /basic storyline :

The protagonist of the story is a guy who arrives at the Middle East, along with his followers. Who claims Jesus has come again. Soon his critics allege that he is a con artist. The curiosities from Western states about the guy led him to research and investigations. One CIA officer does a lot of research and studies to find the actual identity of the man. It’s worth to watch the world’s reaction and how the emergence of this man impacts the politics, scenarios, civilization and other verticals.

Messiah Season 2 Cast/Artists :

Mehdi Debbi plays the protagonist of the show, and other leading casts include Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, Eva Geller, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton.