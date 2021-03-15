‘Messiah Season 2’ Has Been Canceled: Netflix Has Opted Not To Renew Provocative Drama

Netflix has opted not to renew provocative drama Messiah for a 2d season. Series co-famous person Wil Travel discovered the news on Instagram Thursday.

“It’s a completely unhappy day these days,” he wrote. “I even have simply acquired information from Netflix that there might be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all of the enthusiasts thank you in your guide and love. I desire things had been special.”

Created by using Michael Petroni and produced by using The Bible‘s Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, Messiah explored the strains amongst religion, religion, and politics. When a CIA officer investigates a man referred to through some as Al-Masih attracting global attention and followers via acts of public disruption, she embarks on a worldwide, high-stakes assignment to discover whether he’s a divine entity or a misleading con artist.

Messiah, which capabilities a huge worldwide solid and is filmed in multiple places around the world, in the form of production that would be extremely tough to drag off any time soon as most of the arena continues to be gripped by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The collection faced some controversy. The Messiah trailer sparked a backlash over the call al-Masih, prompting a petition urging a boycott of the series, which did not get hold of a wide aid. Also, elevating eyebrows within the Middle East turned into a scene in the collection related to taking pictures on Jerusalem’s sacred Temple Mount.

Then days before Messiah changed into debuting on Netflix around the sector, The Royal Film Commission of Jordan requested that the drama is not shown inside the predominantly Muslim united states of America.

“Messiah is a work of fiction,” a Netflix spokesperson said in an announcement to Deadline on the time. “It isn’t based on someone’s character, determine or faith. All Netflix suggests function scores and records help individuals make their personal choices about what’s proper for them and their households.”

Messiah became partially shot in the Kingdom, and the RFC had reviewed synopses for the series’ episodes before approving the shoot and granting the show tax credit.