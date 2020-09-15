Megalo Box Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Ashita no Joe, composed by Asao Takamori and illustrated by Tetsuya Chiba, is one of the most influential manga with many anime and manga referencing that the it. Its heritage has motivated mangas and characters since its origin, such as the iconic Uzumaki Naruto.

Megalo Box is also one such invention that was created to commemorate the legendary manga’s 50th anniversary. And following its successful first run, it was a matter of time that TMS Entertainment would restore it to the next season.

After announcing the creation commencement of Season 2 in 2019 through Anime NYC, here’s everything that you need to know about its Season 2 release:

Megalo Box Season 2 Release Date

Following its premiere on April 6, 2018, the first season was conducted till June 29, 2018. Later, three particular episodes were published between July 27 and November 22, 2018.

Pursuing the release date timeline and the specified pandemic situation, one can anticipate an October 2020 release of this second season.

Megalo Box Season 2 Plot

Set in a fictional, innovative, and dystopian timeline, where the privileged and members of the upper class who are certified reside from the Wealthy City and the unlicensed are lower into the slum exteriors called Slum Town.

Despite this course division in Japan, Megalo Boxing is the new’ sporting activity that has people riled up worldwide. Having a dangerous spin from its traditional version, Megalo Boxing involves fighters sporting steel frames and Gears like mechanical legs or arm to better their speed and power.

Megalo Box Season 2 Development

In an interview, the director of this show, Yo Moriyama, talked about the progression of the anime, “I understand that there is a lot of love relating to MEGALO BOX as well as I am quite delighted about it. I am similarly very happy to state that MEGALO BOX 2 is in development and we definitely would not want to let the fans. I’m very much anticipating it.”

He said, “There is really very little I can claim at this point. I am really hoping to offer a really different angle compared to the first MEGALO BOX. I think we can most certainly provide followers something that is beyond their expectations.”