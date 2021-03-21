McMafia Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot: When Will The New Series Be Released?

Hossein Amini and James Watkins have produced McMafia, a British crime drama series. The show is based on journalist Misha Glenny’s book “McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld,” published in 2008. The first season premiered on BBC One on January 1, 2018, and on AMC on February 26, 2018, in the United States. The show was co-produced by BBC and AMC Networks.

The show received favorable reviews from critics when it debuted, and it was later renewed for a second season. After a promising first season, fans have been eagerly anticipating Season 2’s release. While there has been little detail about the second season, the show’s creators have announced it.

McMafia Season 2 Premiere Date?

McMafia’s second season is certainly in the works, and the series has already won an International Emmy Award for Best Drama, and producers Hossein Amini and James Watkins have expressed their excitement to deliver Season 2 to viewers who enjoyed the first season. Season 2 was supposed to premiere in 2019, but the shooting has been postponed for the time being. Season 2 may have eight episodes like Season 1, but no official release date for Season 2 has been released.

Who Will Be In McMafia Season 2?

So far, no casting updates have been made. However, if the plot continues from the first season, James Norton will most likely reprise his role as Alex Godman, a mafia kingpin who underwent a Michael Corleone-like transformation. Juliet Rylance will most likely play Rebecca Harper, Aleksey Serebryakov will play Dimitri Godman, Maria Shukshina will play Oksana Godman, and Faye Marsay will play Katya Godman.

Welcome to AMC Premiere, the home of all of your favorite @AMC_TV shows and exclusive content. Stream Season 1 of #McMafia ad-free on AMC Premiere. https://t.co/fLrAZfj085 pic.twitter.com/G3W4gGGpPn — McMafia (@mcmafiaamc) September 28, 2018

If season two shifts the emphasis to a new plot, viewers may be introduced to an entirely new cast of characters.

What Will Happen In Season 2 of McMafia?

McMafia is based on journalist Misha Glenny’s nonfiction book of the same name.

Glenny chronicled the evolution of organized crime in the 1980s and 1990s, from its seedy beginnings to its transformation into a multinational phenomenon with a slick corporate veneer.



Glenny’s book was based on a series of in-depth interviews with people at all levels of organized crime, from the perpetrators to the victims, and the middlemen in between the complex hierarchy.

After convincingly pitching his scheme, Alex was able to broker a large deal to flood the European markets with heroin at the end of Season One. The sequel could track him as he rises through the ranks of European mafia bosses to become a dominant figure in organized crime.

Viewers will get a whole new story if the writers choose to discuss a particular part of the modern mafia or look at a new chapter from Glenny’s novel.

I just wanted this series to go down well with people and then we’ll see where we go,” director and co-creator Watkins previously told the press, including about season 2.

Season two, according to The Guardian, will be even more American, with the show moving to the United States for the new season.