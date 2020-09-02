McMafia Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

McMafia Season two: it’s a British crime drama tv show, developed by Hossein Amini and James Watkins. It’s based on the book McMafia: A Journey Through The Global Criminal Underworld by Misha Glenny in 2008. The show is led by James Watkins and co-produced from BBC, AMC Networks, and Cuba Pictures. McMafia season 1 released on BBC one on January 1, 2018, in the United Kingdom and on AMC on February 26, 2018, in the US.

The show gained huge popularity and won an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Recently, BBC revived the series for another season.

The series revolves around Alex Godman, and the British increased the son of the Russian Mafia in London. Alex avoids the shadowy past of his family. However, a murder exposes his family’s criminal history, and he is left with no choice besides entering the world of crime to protect his family.

McMafia Season 2 Release Date

The first season of this show premiered January 1 2018, and the show was commissioned for a second season with eight episodes by BBC. The next season is expected to be released sometime later this season. McMafia Season 2 is scheduled to release in December 2020.

Who Will You See In The Second Season?

There has not been any news about the cast. So, if the previous arc follows, we’ll see James Norton as thee lead Alex Godman. We’ll see Juliet Rylance as his girlfriend Rebecca Harper, Aleksey Serebryakov as his dad Dimitri Godman, and David Denick as his uncle Boris Goodman. We cannot forget Faye Marsay who will play the role of Alex’s sister.

The Guardian reported that the next season would have more American feel. Paul Webb will compose the season, and it’ll be taken on American land. Currently, the production has not gone forward, so if we see the manufacturers starting the work at this year’s end, we can find the season shortly. Till then, you can grab the first season on Amazon Prime.

The plot of McMafia Season 2

In season two of McMafia, we might see Godman ruling over Europe as a mafia and shortly becomes an influential figure in the crime world.

Also, we assume that the makers of McMafia will completely select a story of the following season using a new narrative to explore new realities.