MC Mafia Season 2 : Currently Facing Delays Due To COVID 19 !!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
McMafia is a crime and suspense British television series based on the illegitimate underground business. The series is a creation of Hossein Amini and James Walkins. An adoption from McMafia: A Journey through Global Criminal. First season premiere on BBC One in the United Kingdom on 1 January 2018 and AMC in the USA on 26 February 2018.

McMafia Season 2 Release Date :

After the release of season one in 2018, there have not been reported season two until now. But it is finally in the news that BBC has renewed the show for season two. But till now, the release date is not there are announcements. Corona pandemic and global lockdown is also a reason for subsequent delays. Expectations are not the current scenario that comes under control production may start in 2021. So hoping for some news on season two in the upcoming year.

 

McMafia Season 2 Plot Expectations :

Contradictory to this is that series produces a whole new story altogether. We may have new faces to look up for unique characters and plot. Season two may either pick up on Godman’s plot ruling his reign through Europe as Mafia boss. And finally becomes influencing figure in the crime world. Or we may even witness a whole new set of the plot. Just wait for some news or leak to arrive, and we will update.

Yogesh Upadhyay

