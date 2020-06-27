Matrix season 4 : shoot stopped due to corona epidemic cast and some wild guesses

Matrix:

Matrix is an American media franchise created by Wachowskis. The series primarily consists of a trilogy of science fiction and action films. Beginning with The Matrix (1999) and then continuing by sequels Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolution written by Wachowskis.

Release not decided yet:

In 2019 it was announced that the next sequel of the series probably would fall in 2021. But due to COVOID19 and epidemic, the shoot is dropped, and now it is expected to shift till April 2022. And production will probably start till the end of this year.

No official trailer is till the date is dropped, and some glimpse will be seen until last 2020.

Probable Cast:

Keanu Reeves will return in the starring role and will lead the script with Carrie -Anne Moss as Trinity. Many new names and rumours are also flying about new cast members, which of them may include Jessica Hemvic, Andrew Caldwel, Priyanka Chopra. But among all these rumours, it is confirmed that Hugo Weaving will surely not join the vast for this season. Till the time, let’s wait and watch.

