Home Movies Matrix season 4 : shoot stopped due to corona epidemic cast and...
Movies

Matrix season 4 : shoot stopped due to corona epidemic cast and some wild guesses

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

Matrix:

Matrix is an American media franchise created by Wachowskis. The series primarily consists of a trilogy of science fiction and action films. Beginning with The Matrix (1999) and then continuing by sequels Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolution written by Wachowskis.

https://youtu.be/XfBwAAZqC4M

Release not decided yet:

In 2019 it was announced that the next sequel of the series probably would fall in 2021. But due to COVOID19 and epidemic, the shoot is dropped, and now it is expected to shift till April 2022. And production will probably start till the end of this year.

No official trailer is till the date is dropped, and some glimpse will be seen until last 2020.

https://twitter.com/keanuplanet/status/1225155742635827204

 

Probable Cast:

Keanu Reeves will return in the starring role and will lead the script with Carrie -Anne Moss as Trinity. Many new names and rumours are also flying about new cast members, which of them may include Jessica Hemvic, Andrew Caldwel, Priyanka Chopra. But among all these rumours, it is confirmed that Hugo Weaving will surely not join the vast for this season. Till the time, let’s wait and watch.

https://moscoop.com/the-matrix-4-release-date-cast-plot-trailer-and-more/3158

 

tRaIlEr


 

Also Read:  avatar 2: Release date, Cast, Plot and Every seen you want to see
Also Read:  avatar 2: Release date, Cast, Plot and Every seen you want to see
Yogesh Upadhyay

Must Read

Frontier 4: The Mystery Unfolds

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
Frontier is a historical drama, filled with action and adventure. It is created by Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie. It is a Canadian television...
Read more

The flash season 7; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters; trailer; release date

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
The flash season 7; interesting facts; There were so many interesting facts regarding this series, and there were substantial fan clubs for this series. This...
Read more

Baldur Gate 3: Release date, trailer and all the latest information about the show

Gaming Sundari P.M -
Baldur Gate 3 is one of the most anticipated games from all the gamers out there. The game was confirmed back in 2019. The...
Read more

THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Story plot and everything we know

TV Show Rida Samreen -
The Walking season was a satisfying end to an unbroken string of episodes that fixed many of the glaring mistakes of A. It became...
Read more

Fast and furious 9; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters; release date; trailer

Movies A.JOVITTA -
Fast and furious 9; interesting facts; There were so many interesting facts regarding this film, and there were substantial fan clubs for this series. This...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.