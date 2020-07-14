Marzi Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Pure Story Developed Here

- Advertisement -

Marzi Season 2

Are you also among those who want to know about Marzi season 2, even after the lead character, Anurag (Rajeev Khandelwal), dies? Well, there are still some untied ends of the story. This article will give you the information available for another instalment which is known so far.

The Indian thriller Voot Originals web series is all about the life of Anurag and Sameera. They go on a date, and then their life changes. The story challenges the truth, which leads to the unveiling of various lies.

The show has performed decent on the streaming platform and got mixed words of the mouth from the audience. Still, the show has raked a rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb. Now, let’s consider all the aspects for a second outing.

Marzi Season 2 Release Date: Is it renewed or cancelled?

Season 1 ended on a shocking note of Anurag’s death, which closed most of the aspects of the story. But there are still some questions left in the mind which may become a reason for another installment.

Well, as of now, the creators nor the streaming platform has renewed the show for season 2. But Pavleen Gujral who played the role of Rashmi once told iwmbuzz.com,

“Yes, Marzi 2 was to happen. With no-shoot happening due to the COVID-19, we do not know when things will get normal. I was to shoot for Made In Heaven 2 too.”

This means that when the coronavirus pandemic is in control, the show will be renewed for sure. She also revealed that “Marzi 2 will be taken from Liar 2” with some fresh and old cast members.

Marzi Season 2 Plot: What could happen next?

It’s hard to predict what will happen next as the lead character is dead, and we will see some sort of different story. As Pavleen Gujral said, “Marzi 2 will be taken from Liar 2,” we can only get little idea about the plot.

Liar 2 also ended with a big question about the killer, which viewers consider “ridiculous.” It has also left viewers with more questions.

With Marzi season 2, we may also expect to see suspenseful thriller drama with more twists and turns around the characters. But with this minimal information, it’s tough to connect the untied ends of the first installment.

We will update this section once the creators make the plot or story public. Or drop some hint on their social media profiles.

Marzi Season 2 Cast: Who will be starring?

Now, Anurag is dead, so the probability of Rajeev Khandelwal return is less. And as Pavleen Gujral has hinted about the season 2, so she will be seen as Rashmi, and others include:

Aahana Kumra as Sameera

Vivek Mushran as Subodh

Shivani Tanksale as Isha

Suhas Ahuja as Shaan

Abhay Verma as Ayaan

The list above is just an expectation based on the previous outing. We will update this later.

Marzi Season 2 Trailer: Is there something out?

Even the renewal is not confirmed, so there is no teaser or trailer available.