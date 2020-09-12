Marvel’s Moon Knight Season 1: Know About Cast, Plot, Release Date And Every Update !!

- Advertisement -

Its been a while since Marvel fans are demanding a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the most anticipated names is going to combine the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marc Spector, aka the masked vigilante Moon Knight, is set to join the MCU.

Although it’s a dark personality, fans have been demanding this for a while now, and finally, this seems to turn into a reality. MCU is not famous for too many shady characters in their films, but this time, they have opted for a heavyweight character. Amid the slow shift in storylines, MCU has pitched the personality, and he is going to play a crucial part in the upcoming movie.

Marvel’s Moon Knight Season 1 Release Date

We do not have an official release date yet, but we do know that the series will kick off in November 2020 at Atlanta. But since filming begins very late and will likely be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can’t wait for season 1 before 2022.

Marvel’s Moon Knight Season 1 Cast

There’s a rumour floating among Marvel lovers that Daniel Radcliffe (our beloved Harry Potter) will be cast as Moon Knight, but no official confirmation was made on that basis. However, a more dependable source suggests that the founders are looking for someone to cover the arrival of Israel in connection to the Marvel character’s Jewish ancestry.