Marvel Phase 4: Marvel’s Fantastic Four, Secret Invasion, & Other Newly Announced Phase 4 Series And Films Read Everything Here!!

Recently, Marvel Studios has discontinued its new MCU Phase Four projects. See new shows and films in the workplace, and now details.
On Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day, Kevin Feige, president, and creative director at Marvel Studios announced that Marvel Cinematics is growing.

Marvel Phase 4

It has new shows and brand new films in the near future at Disney Plus. Feige said the film universe weaves stories, heroes, and villagers over 23 films. He stated that, with Disney+, the storytelling can be extended to a new format, which produces theatrical series that make the CMU more immersive than ever before.

See New Details Of The Project.

Marvel Phase 4 will come and the much-anticipated post-Infinity Saga era of the MCU is finally confirmed.

It will not be the Black Widow or the Falcon and the Winter Soldier that will be honoring the Phase 4 kick-start, but WandaVision on January 15, 2021, if it hits Disney+ and is not that Marvel alone in 2021.

January 15, 2021 – WandaVision
March 19, 2021 – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
May 2021 – Loki
May 7, 2021 – Black Widow
July 9, 2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Mid-2021 – What If…
November 5, 2021 – Eternals
December 17, 2021 – Spider-Man 3 (not the official title)
Late 2021 – Hawkeye
Late 2021 – Ms. Marvel
March 25, 2022 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
May 6, 2022 – Thor: Love and Thunder
July 8, 2022 – Black Panther 2
November 11, 2022 – Captain Marvel 2
2022 TBC – Moon Knight
2022 TBC – She-Hulk
2023 TBC – Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
2023 TBC – Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Movies From Marvel Phase 4: What Are We Waiting For?

As already mentioned, Phase 4 will still be launched (on the movie side) with Black Widow, set after Captain America: Civil War and on May 7, 2021, which will reveal more about its past.

The much-awaited solo film will be joined by Scarlett Johansson with Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbor

But in Phase 4 Black Widow won’t be the only known face.

Through a book in which we all thought Tom Holland’s MCU phased ended, Spider-Man 3, we also received doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Misfortune, Thor: Love and Thunder.

With Marvel, we had drunken pleas of Holland to thank Peter Parker for going back to the MCU fold partly anyway.

