Manifest Season 3: Renewal Updates, Spoilers, and Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

Two seasons into Manifest and we’re still just scratching the surface of Flight 828’s mysterious disappearance. Season 2’s shocking finale, in which Zeke (Matt Long) endured his departure date after following the Calling, raised even more questions regarding the fate of the passengers aboard that doomed flight. Can it be a coincidence or did by performing what he was asked to perform, he somehow overcome against departure? It is a puzzle that, based on showrunner Jeff Rake, will continue to plague Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) as we delve further into the story.

TV Guide has been collecting all the intel available about this enigmatic series, while we wait for replies to all those questions that are ever-pressing. Here’s what.

Manifest hasn’t been renewed for Season 3. NBC hasn’t yet picked up the string for the third Season, which feels a bit like déjà vu. The network also took a while to greenlight Season 2 which, based on showrunner Jeff Rake, was probably because of behind-the-scenes discussions between NBC and Warner Bros., the studio that produces the series. “They’re two different entities so it simply takes a moment for terms to be exercised and negotiations to be worked out,” Rake previously told TV Guide following the Season 1 finale. So they are still just figuring out things.

The death date debate will last. Zeke’s miraculous recovery from the Season 2 finale will jumpstart a new set of concepts in an expected Season 3 about the proposed death date and if Zeke following the Calling is the reason he lived, or if that is only a mere coincidence.

Ben will be a major believer. The events of the finale left him rejuvenated and firmly believing that to survive the death date, one has to follow the Callings. Per Rake, although not everyone will be on board — he will take it upon himself to spread that hopeful message to his fellow passengers. Some will opt to defy it and also for doing this, the consequences are also researched next season.

The methheads will return. We saw the trio falling through the ice with Cal (Jack Messina), but their fates were abandoned in the air. Rake verified that not only will they be back in Season 3, but their existence will leave Ben questioning how they relate to the passing date. “The reappearance of those characters is going to force Ben to return in the garage and try to figure out whether the destiny of these meth heads in any way contradicts, or otherwise informs, his notions about how they survive the passing,” Rake said.

We are likely to meet even more new passengers from Flight 828. Kelly Taylor (Julienne Hanzelka Kim) and TJ Morrison (Garrett Wareing) were just the tips of the iceberg. Passengers will emerge following season but not everybody will be friendly. “Michaela and many others are going to have quite important reasons to communicate with a lot of them,” Rake explained. “We are going to discover her friends, but we’re also going to detect her enemies and that is going to ramp up the stakes as we move into Season 3 and beyond”

That missing plane piece will play a huge part next season. Season 2 ended with fishermen pulling a part of what’s thought to be Flight 828 in the center of the ocean, which raises enormous questions because we saw it blow up on the tarmac in Season 1. As this story captures global focus, questions about how authentic the bit is will encourage conspiracies about the passengers and whether they are, in fact, themselves or something different completely.

Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) faces big trouble. Saanvi will soon be caught up in a cat and mouse game with police as they investigate the Major’s departure, which Saanvi played a part in. As she tries to stay 1 step ahead of the government, questions regarding if Vance (Daryl Edwards) could or can help her cover up the accidental murder loom. This brings into question whether or not she’s compromised her ability to endure the death date given that yet another life was taken by her as she proceeds to follow the Callings.

That Zeke-Michaela-Jared triangle only got even more complicated. Michaela married Zeke believing he would die soon and he’s still alive, they get another shot at a happy life together. However, with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) still about and reluctant to sit on the sidelines any longer, she will find herself wondering how the two men fit into her lifestyle and in what ways can she navigate this romantic conundrum moving forward.