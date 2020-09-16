Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

- Advertisement -

The Manifest is an NBC drama mystery TV show which surfaced airing in September 2018. The founder, Jeff Rake, was able to earn a successful 13-episode second run, which swept everyone off their feet. It came as no surprise to the fan base that the series got the green light for a third period a couple of months following the second finished.

The main reason for that is that the 7.7 million viewpoints that season two obtained were highly positive reviews. Therefore, if you’re wondering about Manifest’s future, this article will provide you with all the latest updates that you will need. Buckle up

Manifest Season 3 Release Date

To back up a bit, the first season of this show was dropped in September 2018, and then the second one was released in January 2020. After that, NBC officially announced that the series would be renewed in June this season. Nonetheless, Manifest was not on the fall schedule that the mentioned network fell.

The possible reason behind that is that the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down several productions. Everything remained unclear for a little while until NBC declared the return with this series at the start of 2021. It did not specify that month precisely, but there’ll be a substantial delay, and one can expect it to drop somewhere in April or May.

Manifest Season 3 Cast

Undoubtedly, the lead roles will probably be making a comeback in Manifest season 3, the dead individuals. This means we anticipate that:

Melissa Roxburgh is going to be back as Michaela Stone probably.

Josh Dallas is going to be back as Ben Stone.

R. Ramirez will be arriving as Jared Vasquez.

Athena Karkanis will soon be arriving as Grace Stone.

Matt Long will soon be returning as Zeke Langdon and the remainder.

Manifest Season 3 Storyline

Concerning the storyline of this Manifest next run, there have not been any official statements from the show’s inventor. However, the latter managed to fall several tips in the official Twitter account that directed fans to expect the following: