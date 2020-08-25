Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast and More Current Updates Here!!!

- Advertisement -

We are two seasons into Manifest, and we are still just scratching Flight 828’s mysterious disappearance’s surface. And because the series was renewed for another season, we could continue digging into this over-arching puzzle.

Season two’s shocking finale, where Zeke (Matt Long) endured his departure date after following the Calling, increased even more questions regarding the passengers’ destiny aboard the doomed flight. Can it be a coincidence or did by performing what he had been asked to perform, he overcomes departure? It is a puzzle that, based on showrunner Jeff Rake, will continue to frighten Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) because we delve further into the narrative.

There are loads of different items to deal with, such as that mysterious aeroplane piece pulled out of the sea, Michaela’s complex love life, and what’s going to occur to Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) a fatal showdown with the Major. Plus, what’s going to occur with Ben’s and Grace’s newborn daughter, Eden, who has pioneered the Callings of Grace? TV Guide was collecting all of the intel available relating to this series, while we wait patiently to all those questions that are ever-pressing. This is what.

Manifest has been renewed for Season 3

After a little delay, NBC has officially picked up the string for the third year. The system also took a while to greenlight Season two that, based on showrunner Jeff Rake, was probably because of behind-the-scenes discussions between NBC and Warner Bros., the studio that produces the collection. “They are two distinct entities, so it simply takes a moment for terms to be exercised and discussions to be exercised,” Rake formerly told TV Guide after the Season 1 finale. Time Manifesters! New episodes are on the horizon.

Quarantine is treating @JoshDallas well that’s for sure ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZc2QcrMrL — Manifest Updates (@UpdatesManifest) August 21, 2020

