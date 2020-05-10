Home TV Show Manifest Season 3: Expected Plot, Cast and future Here
Manifest Season 3: Expected Plot, Cast and future Here

By- Arya Koyal
BACKGROUND:

The story of Manifest revolves around the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who were trapped in the flight due to some turbulence.

When they land, they discover that five and a half years have passed and they have already been assumed to be dead.

As they try to adjust with their present-day occurrences, it is hard for them to believe that everything has changed between them and their loved ones.

And amidst everything, they experience visions, and unexpected truths come to light.

Described as a cross between Lost and The Leftovers, NBC’s Manifest continues to draw in die-hard fans each week, but the show’s future remains up in the air (so to speak).

MANIFEST SEASON 3 PLOT:

[SPOILER]

Season 2’s shocking finale, in which Zeke survived his death date after following the Calling, raised even more questions about the fate of the passengers aboard that doomed flight.

Was it coincidence, or did he somehow beat death by doing what he was asked to do? It’s a mystery that, according to showrunner Jeff Rake, will continue to plague Ben and Michaela as we delve further into the story.

There are plenty of other things to address, like that mysterious plane piece pulled from the ocean, Michaela’s complicated love life, and what will happen to Saanvi after that deadly showdown with the Major.

Fans can expect to see more of the show’s mythology unravel in new seasons, explaining how the various symbols are connected to the “death date”.

Many fans have theories that the survivors are destined to save passengers from another plane crash, and this could play out in a potential third season, assuming of course that NBC decides to renew Manifest in the first place.

MANIFEST SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE:

NBC has officially confirmed nothing about the release date of Season 3. The second instalment first aired on 6th January 2020 and went off the air on 6th April 2020. 

Maybe because Season 2 went off-air recently, it’s too early to assume anything about the upcoming season.

As per the present situation, all production processes and releases are put on hold until everything is resumed back to normalcy.

CAST:

  • Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone
  • Josh Dallas as Ben Stone
  • Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone
  • J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez
  • Luna Blaise as Olive Stone
  • Jack Messina as Cal Stone
  • Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl
