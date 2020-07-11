MANIFEST SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement details and for all latest news CLICK HERE!

Home TV Show MANIFEST SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement details and for all...
TV Show

MANIFEST SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement details

By- Rida Samreen
RELEASE DATE:

Its UK channel is Sky One, and the first season hit screens in July 2019 so unfortunately, viewers on this side of the pond are probably looking at another late release.

TRAILER:

The trailer for Manifest season 2 has been officially released. Click on the link below to watch it. Stay tuned on moscoop for all latest information and all latest updates.

CAST:

The main cast returning will be:
  • Melissa Roxburgh as NYPD police officer Michaela Stone.
  •  Josh Dallas as Michaela’s brother Ben, an associate professor
  • Athena Karkanis as Ben’s wife Grace
  •  Luna Blaise as Ben and Grace’s daughter Olive Stone (Jenna Kurmemaj portrays a young Olive in a recurring role)
  •  Jack Messina as Olive’s twin brother Cal
  • Parveen Kaur who plays medical researcher Saanvi Bahl.

MANIFEST SEASON 2
STORY PLOT:

In the series, the Stone family jetted off to Jamaica for a holiday. But on their return, the group became separated, with brother and sister Michaela and Ben, along with Ben’s son Cal, travelling on a later flight. On another plane were their parents, Ben’s wife Grace, and their daughter Olive. But when Michaela, Ben and Cal arrived back in New York, it quickly became apparent that something was wrong: Five years had inexplicably passed during their time in the air. Michaela and Ben also discovered that their mother had died, and Michaela’s boyfriend Jared had married her best friend not quite the welcome home they were hoping for. The survivors also started hearing voices in their heads or feeling an overwhelming urge to help those around them who found themselves in danger, known as the Calling.
Rida Samreen
