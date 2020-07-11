MANIFEST SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement details and for all latest news CLICK HERE!

- Advertisement -

In the series, the Stone family jetted off to Jamaica for a holiday. But on their return, the group became separated, with brother and sister Michaela and Ben, along with Ben’s son Cal, travelling on a later flight. On another plane were their parents, Ben’s wife Grace, and their daughter Olive. But when Michaela, Ben and Cal arrived back in New York, it quickly became apparent that something was wrong: Five years had inexplicably passed during their time in the air. Michaela and Ben also discovered that their mother had died, and Michaela’s boyfriend Jared had married her best friend not quite the welcome home they were hoping for. The survivors also started hearing voices in their heads or feeling an overwhelming urge to help those around them who found themselves in danger, known as the Calling.