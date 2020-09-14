Manifest Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know Here !!

- Advertisement -

Manifest is a classic supernatural television drama series. The series received a mixed response from the critics. Following the release of this first season, there was one more season released by the founders. Season 2 ended in a mystery note, and now the audience is waiting for season 3 to solve the mystery and unanswered questions of season 2.

As per sources, the creative minds behind the series are now gearing up for season 3. The audience will have to hold on for their enthusiasm before the date of release is officially declared by the founders. NBC has made the only statement that season three isn’t on the cards till the end of 2020. The audience can expect season 3 to release in 2021, but the date isn’t yet confirmed.

Manifest Season 2 Main Cast

Melissa Roxburgh

Joshua Paul Dallas

R. Ramirez

Luna Blaise

Jack Messina

Parveen Kaur

Matthew Clayton Long

Manifest Season 2 spoilers follow.

Described as a cross between Lost and The Leftovers, NBC’s Manifest continues to draw in die-hard lovers every week.

So it’s a good job that season three is a go!

That should not come as a surprise when you believe its 13-episode second run averaged 7.7 million viewers when live viewings and catch-up flows were united.