Manifest Season 2: Presented Plot, Cast, Release Date And Current Information Here

Manifest is an American supernatural television show created by Jeff Rake, aired on September 24, 2018, on NBC. The story revolves around the life of a crew and passengers of a commercial airliner who reappears after considered dead for more than five years.

The stars are Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Parveen Kaur with Matt Lon.

Plot 

Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York City encounters a brief season of intense turbulence. When they arrive, crew and passengers hear from the NSA director Robert Vance that more than five and a half years had elapsed while they were in the air, during that time they were thought to be dead. When they return to present-day life, travelers begin to confront the fact that their lives and their loved ones are not the same. Experiences that they were before, although they also continue to hear leading voices and visions that reflect things that are yet to occur.

Cast

All the key players will be back on our screens: 

Melissa Roxburgh as NYPD police officer Michaela Stone; Josh Dallas as Michaela’s brother Ben, an associate professor; Athena Karkanis as Ben’s wife Grace; Luna Blaise as Ben and Grace’s daughter Olive Stone; Jack Messina as Olive’s twin brother Cal; and Jessica Jones and Power star JR Ramirez as NYPD detective Jared Vasquez.

Release date and reception 

NBC renewed the series for a second season in April 2019, premiering on January 6, 2020.

Manifest has ticked up to a high season in total viewers on Monday with its Season 2 finale. Season 2’s “Manifest” end at 10 received a 0.8/4 and 4.6 million viewers. 

For Manifest Season 2, something that might be of concern is the decrease the live ratings saw compared with the first season. The series is down, on average, 45 per cent in the demo and 42 per cent in the audience.


