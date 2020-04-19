Home Education Maharashtra board exams 2020: Exam cancelled Due To coronavirus lockdown
Education

Maharashtra board exams 2020: Exam cancelled Due To coronavirus lockdown

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Maharashtra board exams 2020: Class 10 Geography and Work Experience assessments have been cancelled because of this lockdown on the place for the novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra board tests 2020 cancelled: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday declared the cancellation of Course 10 Geography and Work Experience assessments in light of the lockdown on the place for the novel coronavirus.

The decision to issue marks or grades will be consumed as per procedure she explained.

“The lockdown was anticipated to end on April 14 but it’s now been extended. Hence we’ve taken two decisions. The examinations for XI and Class IX will not be held and Student must be encouraged to the next courses on the grounds of exam benefits that are internal and the first term examination. Similarly, we also have decided to cancel the impending Geography and impending vocational subjects papers for SSC students,” the college education minister, Varsha Gaikwad said in a video message.

Maharashtra board exams 2020

Marks will be given as per performance after which students will be encouraged to another class and XI exams and Class IX has been cancelled, Gaikwad said.

The Geography paper was earlier assumed to be held on March 23 and the vocational subjects were assumed to be held between March 24 and April 4. The board police are currently deciding on marking schemes on how to work.

Also Read:  COVID-19: Mobile phones sales and service shops would open only One Day in a week in Kerala
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  JAC Board Result 2020: Big News For The Candidates of Jharkhand 10th, Board Results Check Here
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details And Major Updates

Movies Manish yadav -
Aladdin's Disney stay-improvement re-try transformed in an accomplishment and earlier or afterward laid the practice, Aladdin two is by and officially on its way. And...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and All About New Sequel

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Sex education is a British sex comedy teenage drama show. Laurie Nunn is the founder. Along with Jon Jennings because of its manufacturer with....
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything We Know So Far

Movies Rahul Kumar -
Is Fantastic Beasts 3 Happening Or Not? Fantastic Beasts is. There are just two movies in the industry. The element wasn't too successful in comparison...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2:Release Date? Cast? Plot? Trailer? And Other Major Updates

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Back in November 2019, Netflix affirmed its zombie apocalypse series, Black Summer for season 2's yield. Ever the series has been a massive success...
Read more

Apple iPhone SE 2020- Latest News, Specifications And Price

Technology Manish yadav -
Apple established the iPhone SE (2020) the previous week, and it required both iOS and Android lovers. It was not the system that was...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.