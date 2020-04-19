Maharashtra board exams 2020: Exam cancelled Due To coronavirus lockdown

- Advertisement -

Maharashtra board exams 2020: Class 10 Geography and Work Experience assessments have been cancelled because of this lockdown on the place for the novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra board tests 2020 cancelled: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday declared the cancellation of Course 10 Geography and Work Experience assessments in light of the lockdown on the place for the novel coronavirus.

The decision to issue marks or grades will be consumed as per procedure she explained.

“The lockdown was anticipated to end on April 14 but it’s now been extended. Hence we’ve taken two decisions. The examinations for XI and Class IX will not be held and Student must be encouraged to the next courses on the grounds of exam benefits that are internal and the first term examination. Similarly, we also have decided to cancel the impending Geography and impending vocational subjects papers for SSC students,” the college education minister, Varsha Gaikwad said in a video message.

Marks will be given as per performance after which students will be encouraged to another class and XI exams and Class IX has been cancelled, Gaikwad said.

The Geography paper was earlier assumed to be held on March 23 and the vocational subjects were assumed to be held between March 24 and April 4. The board police are currently deciding on marking schemes on how to work.