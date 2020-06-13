Made In Abyss Season 2- Release Date, Cast, Plot, and other details. Revealed!!!

- Advertisement -

Excited for Made In Abyss Season 2? Then this is the perfect place to venture. Make sure to read this entire article. We covered all the critical updates regarding Release Dates, Cast, Plot, and what else you should know about being a fan of this anime.

About the Anime.

Made In Abyss is a Japanese animated series adapted from the manga. The manga had a total of eight volumes and was composed by Akihito Tsukushi. The first season was released in 2017, which contained thirteen episodes and had gained a pretty good fanbase, which is a feat in and of itself!

The story centres around an orphan girl, Riko, who wants to find her mom. She loves adventures and wants to unveil the Abyss. This place is undiscovered and contains the darkest mysteries within it. On this adventure, she meets a cyborg named Reg, who accompanies her on her journey.

Made In Abyss Season 2- Release Date

After the first season of the anime, everyone is expecting for Season 2! But with the pandemic situation still prevailing, it has led to a setback for the anime industry. So there has been no announcement regarding the release dates as such.

Made In Abyss Season 2-Cast

We can expect the previous characters to return for season 2: Riko, Nanachi, Reg, and Mitty.

Made In Abyss Season 2- Plot

Again, no information has been conveyed regarding the plot by the makers of the anime. But however several fan theories have come. One of them includes finding the true identity of the man in an iron mask. Another theory has been to find the back story of Reg and how he became a humanoid robot.