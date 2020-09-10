Made in Abyss Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Detail You Need To Know !!

- Advertisement -

It is a Japanese Manga composed by Akihito Tsukushi and published by Takeshobo. The 1st Season of the Fantasy/Sci-Fi manga was premiered in July 2017 which had 13 episodes. The Season was an excellent success. But it has been three years now, and the anime fans expected Season 2 of Made in Abyss to be released a lot earlier. This is everything we know so far.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Made in Abyss was premiered in Japan in January, but it is not released in the USA or other countries. The strategy was to release the Season 2 in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the production. Considering that it’s been three decades of waiting because the main Season was aired, we could expect the premiere date of Season 2 to be declared very soon.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Cast

Without a doubt, the majority of the cast from Season 1 will make a comeback. The voice cast(English) members for Manufactured in Abyss are as follows —

Brittany Lauda as Rico, Luci Christian as Reg, Brittney Karbowski as Nanachi and Monica Rial as Mitty.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Plot

Made in Abyss investigates the story of a brave and energetic orphaned girl named Riko, who’s run away in search of her mum. Along the way, Riko befriends a humanoid robot called Reg. The story follows on Reg helping Riko look for her mom. Season two will last from where season 1 finished as we expect more emphasis to be placed on Reg and Riko’s thrilling journey as she searches for the mother. We’ll see more of the dangers and difficulties that they face as they go deep into exploring the Abyss.