MADE IN ABYSS SEASON 2: CONFIRMED NEWS ABOUT RELEASE DATE, CAST AND MORE

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Made In Abyss is an anime television series based on a Japanese manga series of the same name. In December 2019, a film was announced, which was titled ” Made In Abyss: Dawn of The Deep Soul.” Everyone feels like it is the sequel of this television series, which is now coming as a film.

VOICE CAST:

Riko voiced by Brittany Lauda

Reg voiced by Luci Christian

Nanachi voiced by Brittney Karbowski

Mitty voiced by Monica Rial

Lyza voiced by Shelley Calene-Black

Marulk voiced by Kelley Peters

STORY PLOT:

Made In Abyss is a story of an orphaned girl Riko who lives in Orth town. A giant hole going deep in the Earth surrounds the whole Orth town. This hole is called Abyss. Abyss harbours artefacts and is a hunting spot for Cave Riders.

Moving on, Riko wants to find out her mother. She went to the hole to find out the clues. Riko found a robot resembling a human boy, which she named as Reg. Riko is determined to find out her mother and for which she bids farewell to her friends and goes on with Reg.

RELEASE DATE:

Although, we are waiting for the announcement of season 2 for this television series. Now, the latest update related to season 2 is that the next instalment will be there for this television series. It is officially confirmed. It will most probably release in the ending of 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer is officially out on the YouTube channel. Click on the link below to watch it.