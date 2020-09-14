Luna Nera Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More Details

- Advertisement -

Luna Nera season 1 was premiered on 31st January 2020, and fans are out of that moment very excited to get season 2 of Luna Nera. So are we getting season 2 of the show? Let us find out.

Luna Nera is about Italian witches. It is a brand new show triggered on Netflix this calendar year just, and it had been valued not only by the people of Italy. However, the series is loved globally.

The series is about a young woman, Ade, who found that she is a which and in the moment, her life turns it upside down. Ade did everything not to allow the people of a city to know about her being a witch. And she ends up hidden, and then she had been looked by her Mother’s friend.

The Mother’s friend can also be witches. They have a house outskirt town area in the forest so no one can access them. The most intriguing thing about this series is that there’s no stereotype about witches. They are not being portrayed as scary or somebody who kills.

The witches are only regular people and seek to help other people’s lives and live their lives without minding someone else’s company. There’s nothing extraordinary, but the series is becoming improved by every incident, and the narrative of this series is gripping.

The release date for season 2 of Luna Nera

At the moment, there’s absolutely no official announcement made by Netflix for the founders of this show. Netflix and the founders of the show will determine that they will satisfy a motive by the quantity of viewership and the testimonials of the series. So you will find possible chances that we can get the season 2 of the show because the testimonials and the viewership of the series are astoundingly excellent. And also, fans are waiting for one more season to see the witches.