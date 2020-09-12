Luna Nera season 2: Amazing Truth and Better Information About The Series!

- Advertisement -

This series is one of the popular Italian web TV series and the series scripts were written by three members and they are namely Francesca Manieri, Laura Paolucci, Tiziana Triana. There was already one season with 6 episodes and each episode run at a time of about 40 minutes!

Fans are much interested to watch this series as I was one of the historical drama. This series had also won many of the people’s hearts and I am sure the next season will also be won heavier budgets for this series. let us wait for a new opening. Stay tuned for more updates.

Luna rena season 2; interesting plotlines;

As we all have watched the previous season storylines and it was awesome to watch the series.

There were so many marvellous episodes in this series and some of the episodes are namely, “omen, omen”, “liber the book”, “voces’, voices”, “fatum, fate”, “arma weapons”, “lux, light”, etc…

The above episodes are in the previous season. yet, we have to wait for some more new episodes for this series.

Luna rena season 2; Release date;

The first season was released on January 31, 2020, and the second season will be premiered as soon as possible in forthcoming days. I am sure the next season will be presented by the same network Netflix.

Luna rena season 2; cast and characters;

There were so many leading roles in this series and these characters will also come back in the next season. some of the characters are namely nina fotaras as ade, giada gagliardi as valente, Giorgio belli as peitro, adalgisa manfrida as Persepolis, Barbara ronchi as antalia, Gloria carovona as cesaria, giandomenico cupaiuolo as santé, Roberto de francessco as marizio orggi, Camille dugay comencini as aquileia, martina llimonta as Segesta, filippo scotti as spirto, Frederica fracassi as janara, etc…

The above characters showed their talent well last season and I hope they will return for next season. yet we have to wait and discover some more new characters for this series. say tuned for more news