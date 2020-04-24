LUCIFER SEASON 5: CAST, STORY PLOT, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER.

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Lucifer has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix. It did by bringing the work of Hell to the Devil. This show recently released its fourth season and forever. Even then the fan lined up the plot for the fifth season.

CAST OF SEASON 5:

Tom Ellis, will, of course, be returning. Cast regulars Kevin Alejandro, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Scarlett Estevez, and Lesley-Ann Brandt are all also coming back.

STORY PLOT:

With Season 4’s massive s, which involved a real Deckerstar kiss before Lucifer returned to Hell to save the world, it’s undoubtedly going to be a wild ride when the show returns for Season 5. We don’t know much about this season yet but, so far it is about a devil from the hell side.

RELEASE DATE:

Lucifer is coming back to Netflix for season 5 in 2020 and increasingly, it looks like it will no longer be the final season of the series. Season 5 would officially launch in spring 2020, but we don’t think it’s possible now, given the global stage, the show will go beyond its release date.

TRAILER:

It has no official premiere date yet. But we’d bet that it’ll drop around May 2020, the same time of year as Season 4.