Lucifer Season 5: Throughout The Season, Tom Ellis Exhibits Severe Lows And Highs, Only To End It With A Bang!!!

After his twin brother Michael (double role) causes havoc on Earth, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is forced to return from hell. The remainder of the plot revolves around how the devil can make amends with his best friends and avoid Michael while still solving murder cases.

Lucifer Season 5

Review:

The first season of Lucifer features eight episodes, each directed by a different producer. Towards the end of episode three, Lucifer himself joins the cast. Michael is introduced in the pilot episode of ‘Lucifer,’ who seems to be a better version of Lucifer at first glance, but is really a lot meaner than the devil himself.

The episode revolves around Lucifer putting his faith in others while also keeping an eye out for Detective Chole (played by Lauren German). Maze, also known as Mazikeen (played by Lesley-Ann Brandt), and Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) are both angry about his exit, but Detective is saddened, as shown by her altered temperament. The episode was a low point in the season since it was just a buildup.

The second episode was another letdown, with Michael dropping oblique hints and portraying a depressed soul, which is nearly the polar opposite of ‘Lucifer.’ We can’t fault the cinematography or sets, but the episode as a whole is depressing enough.

Lucifer season 5 episode 3′ marked the return of the devil to the show, but not with a bang. Claudia concentrated on Lucifer and Detective’s romance rather than Lucifer’s well-known puns from the past. As a result, the episode is a letdown, but it is made more exciting by Lucifer’s return to solving a murder with the detective.

Episode 4 of ‘Lucifer’ was filmed in monochrome and was set in the past. It’s an important part of the plot, but making it into an episode seemed like a chore. With this episode, Lucifer returns to his element at a tortoise’s pace.

In episode 5, the show’s subject changes from Lucifer to Amanadiel. Morningstar’s brother aids Detective Chloe in a murder investigation, which confuses Lucifer. It’s a welcome change, but it doesn’t come at the right time for Lucifer’s character growth.

Lucifer Season 5

Season 5 of Lucifer seems to be more focused on Lucifer’s love story with Detective Chloe than on his own personality growth. After Detective’s ex becomes involved in a case in Episode 6 of the show, the devil becomes angry, proving the point. Chloe’s ex-husband Dan (Kevin Alejandro’s Daniel) warns Lucifer about his ex-wife in fact. In this episode, Lucifer was his usual self.

As I previously said, the entire season seems to be focused on Lucifer’s relationship with the detective. They’ve started acting like a full-fledged couple by episode 7, sharing everything that belongs to them. And when it was clear that it was an ‘I,’ they used the word ‘we’ (a reference to a personality trait).

Kevin Alejandro, who has been a part of ‘Lucifer’ since its inception, did the show justice in episode 8, which also serves as the finale of ‘Lucifer season 5 part 1’. It restores the magic that had been missing in the film, as well as leaving big hints for something amazing to come in part 2. The final episode was a treat, and viewers could be anticipating what comes next.

Verdict:

Micahel is uninteresting, Detective is depressing, and Lucifer isn’t quite at ease. Amanadiel may have gotten away with becoming the season’s breakout star.

