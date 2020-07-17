Lucifer Season 5: Soon Story Simply Solved Here

- Advertisement -
Lucifer :
Lucifer is an American urban fantasy television series created and developed by Tom Kapinos that premiered on Fox TV on January 25, 2016. Based on DC Comics characters created by Niel Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg taken from Comic book series of Sandman. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros Television.
Lucifer Season 5:
The latest season of this web television series will be dropping soon around 21 August 2020. Although Lucifer season five has been touted as the show’s last effort of the entertainment package. Netflix at this time bring up season six too of the show.
Season five will contain a total of sixteen episodes as a part of its instalment and will be premiered on Netflix.
The plot of the show:
Lucifer is a fantasy drama comedy revolving around Lucifer Morningstar, a fallen angel. He is fed up with his demanding role as the king of hell, so decides to become a consultant with LAPD instead. Through the course of the series, Lucifer and his allies take a wide array of supernatural threats. But they will be facing more unique challenges this season. The tenth episode of the upcoming season will be bloody musical, the devil himself will be breaking into songs.
Cast and artists:
Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B Woodside, Lesley Ann Brandt, Scarlet Estevez, Rachael Harris, Kevin Renkin, Taxiaa Helfer, Aimee Garcia.
