LUCIFER SEASON 5: LATEST NEWS, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER INFORMATION

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

‘Lucifer’ is an urban fantasy comedy-drama series that airs on Netflix. The show first premiered on January 25, 2016. It is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman as part of ‘The Sandman’ comic book series. It also belongs within the Vertigo section of the DC Universe. Lucifer’s popularity as a character forced DC to give him his spin-off comic series. Tom Kapinos developed this series.

CAST:

The central core cast of Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt will all return.

STORY PLOT:

The show is centred around Lucifer Morningstar, who is the devil himself. He becomes bored of following his dad’s commands and ruling over hell for eternity. He quits his job and decides to go to earth, choosing Los Angeles, ironically, the City of Angels to settle down in.

It revolves around the devil who gives up his post in hell and comes to earth to live out a healthy life and to see the pleasures that humanity has to offer. However, Lucifer is never really able to let go of who he is and continues to run a nightclub called Lux, where all sorts of perversions and deviations are allowed and encouraged, much like he helped the embracing of desire in God’s Eden.

RELEASE DATE:

Though no release date was announced, we expect ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 to come out sometime in May 2020.

TRAILER:

So far, there are no updates on the trailer or teaser of season 5. Keep updated on Moscoop to find out more.

Rida Samreen

