Lucifer Season 5: Has Netflix Revealed Release Date? Click Here And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Lucifer was picked up by Netflix after a huge fan effort on social media, with the fourth season-ending emotionally — but it is not the ending of the Tom Ellis character story… oh no!

The great news for lovers of the show is that we’re expecting the season of Lucifer and it is likely that he will go back with his team intact — for the sixth time.

It was reported that Netflix was contemplating options for a potential season six, but TV Line reports that Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have signed new deals.

For the time being, here’s what we understand about the following season up and five…

Will there be 5 of Lucifer?



Yes! Netflix has revived the show with TV Line coverage that Netflix could continue the show for the time, for the fifth time.

Just how many episodes will we have in season 5?

The fantastic news? Lucifer’s Five Series is composed of 10 episodes, but have been declared, meaning buffs will have 16 hours to have fun.

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We’ve added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019



The scheduled release date:

Ah, the million-dollar question!

There is currently no release date for the season we anticipate that the first eight episodes of season 5 of Lucifer are going to be released in 2020.

That may change, especially with the current Korano outbreak affecting the entertainment industry. TVLine reported that Lucifer’s Season 5‘s creation ceased in an attempt to block the spread of this virus.

We aren’t yet certain how this can affect the launch date or upgrade that is the potential of a series, but we will inform you.