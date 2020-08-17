Luciefer Season 5: Release date,cast,plot And Every single detail !!

- Advertisement -

Luciefer is an American urban fantasy web drama television series . A creation by Tom Kapinos that premier on Fox on 25 January 2016. An adoption from DC comics characters by Neil Gaiman , Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg . Originally base on comic book series of Sandman . Jerry Bruckheimer is the producer with DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television .

Luciefer Season 5 Release Date :

The latest of this web television series will be dropping soon. News is that it may fall some where around 21 August 2020. Although Luciefer 5 is touted as the show’s last effort for entertainment package . Netflix in this time bringing season 6 too of the show . Season 5 is going to have six episodes as a part of its installment and will be prime on NetFi.

Luciefer Season 5:Plot

The show is a fantasy comedy drama revolving around Luciefer Morning star . A fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the king of hell. So he decides to become a consultant with LAPD instead .On the course of series Luciefer and his allies take an wide array of threats . This time too they will witness doing something like that . The tenth episode of upcoming season will be a bloady musical. The devil himself will be breaking into songs and dance .

Luciefer Season 5 :Cast

Tom Ellis , Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro , D.B. Woodside , Lesley-Ann Brandt , Scarlett Estevez , Rachael Harris , Kevin Rankin , Triaa Helfer , Aimee Garcia , Tom Welling , Inbar Lavi …..