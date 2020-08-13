Love Is Blind Season 2 : when this reality TV show is planning to return !!

- Advertisement -

Love is Blind is an upcoming American reality television show base on relationships. It’s a creation of Chris Coleen for Netflix. And is created under Kinetic Content’s production. The show follows a not so usual relationship pattern. Primarily men and women candidates arrive through the selection process. The first season of the show drop in February 2020.



Love is Blind Season 2 Release Date :

As of now, manufacturers are not disclosing anything regarding the release date. After considering the Corona pandemic scenario. We cannot expect the next season this year. So expectations are that the 2n season will fall somewhere around 2021-22.

Plot for Love is Blind Season 2 :

The plot is simple; participants, after getting selected, get a chance to come to the reality TV show. There they compete for true love. They choose their partners themselves and then go on dates to spend some time together. After that, couples are sent to vacation so that they may understand each other. Couples get tasks too, to score points and save themselves from eliminations.

Some News: Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have each been renewed for TWO more seasons! @iamcardib @chancetherapper & @Tip are back to judge Rhythm + Flow Season 2! Marie Kondo and her team will set out to tidy up a small American town in the new series, Sparking Joy! pic.twitter.com/KoC4PUkhVs — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2020

At last, they take them to church for a wedding. There they have to decide to marry or leave the show. Just by answering “Is Love Blind.”