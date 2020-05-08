Love Is Blind Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Should Know

- Advertisement -

Love is blind is that the American reality internet television show which premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020. Chris Coelen made the sequence. Kinetic Content generates the series.

The show is comparable to reality TV shows such as Married in First Sight and The Bachelor. The show began with a bang season, using a reunion special that premiered on Netflix and Youtube on March 5.

On March 24, 2020, Netflix formally declared that the series will return to get a third and second period.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Release Date

There has not been any official statement about the launch date of this season. Netflix reported that fans should anticipate seasons two to broadcast in 2021. However, the program of several TV series and films are currently becoming postponed as a result of the pandemic. So the season may have postponed.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast

No announcement was made concerning the throw of the season. Love is Blind is a sort of series. In the season, there’ll new men and thirty girls.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Plot

“Thirty men and women are setting up on a blind date to find love. In a speed dating format, for ten days, the women and the men ate each other and spend time in different “pods” where they can only talk to each other, but can’t see. The men later decide if they want to propose the women or not. If the women say yes to the men’s proposal, the couples are sent for a vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. There they get to know each other. The show ends with all the engaged couples getting ready for their wedding ceremonies. At the altar, they have to decide whether they want to get married or not, answering the question, “Is love blind?” .”