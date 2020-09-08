Love is Blind Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Everything Here!!

- Advertisement -

Love is Blind is an upcoming American relationship reality television show . A creation of Chris Coelen for Netflix . The show is under Kinetic Content’s creations . A not so usual relationship pattern is followed by the show . Primarily men and women candidates arrive through selection processes and to discover love . The first period or season of the show drop in February 2020 .

Love is Blind Season 2 Release Date :

As of now , manufacturers are not revealing anything regarding the new season . And after taking current scenario of Corona pandemic in consederation . We cannot expect the release soon . Series may revive for season two somewhere around 2021-2022. Till any new detail arrives stay tuned .

Love is Blind Season 2 Plot

The plot of the show is just simple , candidates after getting selected from various rounds enter the show . They choose their partners themselves . Then go on a date to spend some time together . After that couples go on a vacation , so that they get fimilaiar with each other . Meanwhile they also have to perform task to earn points and save themselves from elemination . At the last the finalist couples are taken to church for a formal marriage ceremony . There they have to decide whether want to marry each other or leave the show . By answering a simple question “is love Blind “.