LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 2: Cast, Release Date and much more!!

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Love Is Blind is a reality non-fiction original web television series that recently aired on February 13th, 2020. It aired on Netflix. The show received quite a lot of critique from the enthusiasts of reality shows.

Many are in favour of another Netflix original The Circle. If you love the show The Bachelor, then Love Is Blind is most definitely the show for you.

CAST:

The series will have newcomers in the novel season. The mission of Love Is Blind is to unite souls and find their other halves. Currently, there is no update regarding the new characters in the upcoming season.

STORY PLOT:

This show is similar to shows like The Circle and The bachelor. It’s a real romance drama. The reality show, which is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows single men and women as they embark upon a journey to find out if love is blind.

Coelen told that the dating “pods” still exist, and are probably just in storage somewhere. This gave us a hint that season 2 is sure to return.

RELEASE DATE:

The show’s season two will happen, and it is future production plans of Netflix. The reality dating show is getting two more seasons, with the second season slated to debut in 2021. So far, there’s no exact premiere date yet. Netflix confirmed that casting is currently taking place in Chicago.