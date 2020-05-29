Home TV Show Love Death Robots season 2: release date, cast, crew and much more...
TV Show

Love Death Robots season 2: release date, cast, crew and much more to know

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Love Death Robots:

It is an American adult animated anthology web television series on Netflix. Produced by Tim Miller, Joshua Done, David Fincher, and Jennifer Miller. This show is about the reimagination of Fincher and Miller’s from an animated science fiction movie Heavy Metal.

Season 2:           

Tim Miller who is also the director of Deadpool says this series on Netflix is his one of his best work. Netflix also helped to boost a great deal of energy and time. It also revealed that one of the best animation directors Jennifer Yuh also joined the team as a supervising director.

Love Death Robots season 2

Till now no dates are announced. In an int, in February 2020 Rob Cairns told about work on next season. He confirmed that he is working on theme songs and recently got some new plots for the episodes. According to analysts, we can expect the release of next season in 2020 last or early 2021.

Audience response:

People’s responses for Love Death and Robots were overwhelming by positive and even though Netflix rarely release streaming numbers for its series. But for release of Season 1 of this series Netflix hosted an 8-hour countdown on YouTube.

Since each episode is short and disconnected so there will be nothing like a sequel.

Yogesh Upadhyay

