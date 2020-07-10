Home TV Show Love Death and Robots season 2: Release, Cast and Things You Need...
Love Death and Robots season 2: Release, Cast and Things You Need To Know

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Love Death and Robots:

Love Death and Robots is Netflix animated mature anthology show, and it is undoubtedly returning with a sequel season. The renewal of the next season is announced in June 2019. Tim Miller created Love Death and Robots with Miller, David Fincher, Joshua Donen and Jennifer Miller sharing CO-EP credits. The first season premiered with a total of eighteen episodes on March 15 2019.

Love Death and Robots season 2:

The release date for the show’s future Season is yet to officially announced because the show involves lots of animation studios and stories, it might take some more time. According to an interview with inverse series composer Rob Cairns has been working on second Season’s score even stating about finalizing studios.

Love Death and Robots season 2
Cast and artists:

The cast of the coming Season of this show is yet to be disclosed. Most recently King Fu Panda 2 and 3 director and experienced animator Jennifer Yuli Nelson was hired as supervising Director of upcoming Season.

Trailer or teaser:

No such official trailer or teaser is dropped officially by the production or authorities. Yet you can find many review videos and guess videos about coming Season.

Synopsis : 

No idea! The summary for season one’s instalments was also kept under wraps beyond Netflix’s description and so for the Season two. But thing sure is that it will be full of thrill, sex entertainment and deaths. In anticipation, you can revise first anthology’s episodes right now on Netflix.

Yogesh Upadhyay

