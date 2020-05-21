LOVE, DEATH AND ROBOTS SEASON 2: Cast, Release date, Story plot, Trailer and all new updates

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Love, Death, and Robots an animated anthology and sci-fi series. It debuted on Netflix on March 15, 2019, and now has been renewed for a second season. Fans are expecting a plot twist. Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as a supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes.

Produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the first season of the show served up 18 short episodes featuring adult-oriented science fiction content in a variety of styles, and has carved a niche for itself as an offbeat offering in Netflix’s growing library of original animation and science-fiction programming.

CAST:

The main characters featuring in season 2 will be:

Gary Cole

Chris Parnell

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Omid Abtahi

John DiMaggio,

Christine Adams,

Josh Brener,

Jill Talley

Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Nolan North

Elaine Tan

Aaron Himelstein

Samira Wiley.

STORY PLOT:

It’s certainly not to everyone’s taste, but fans of the show will want to know what the future holds for Love, Death + Robots season 2: a range of animated styles covering stories on “mature themes” – ie ultraviolence, sexuality, and evil cats. Plus robots: lots and lots of robots.

RELEASE DATE:

Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the anthology series will return for a second outing, so at the moment, your guess is as good as ours. Keep your eyes on this page for any new snippets of information.

TRAILER:

The first season has only just hit Netflix, so don’t expect a brand new trailer anytime soon, particularly because the show’s future is still in limbo.