Love Alarm Season 2:Release Date, Expected Storyline, Cast And Other Information!!

Love Alarm is a South Korean tv series. Chon Kye-young bases upon the Daum webtoon of the same title it. The very first season premiered on August 22, 2019, on Netflix. But Love Alarm Season 2 is what we here to talk about.

Love alarm deals with a love story, but also with gay rights, information security, the consequences of heartache, and intrusion. The series became a success. It was ranked as one of the top releases of Netflix in 2019.

Upon asserting this much quantity of success, it was reasonably obvious to be renewed for another season. So with its own official renewal, here’s what we know Season two.

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date

Just two weeks Netflix revived the show for a season on October 29, 2019. There has been no word on the release of the second season yet.

The first season consisted of only eight episodes. So a possible season won’t take long to come. So we might be searching for August 2020 release Additionally since Netflix releases the seasons of the TV show following a season. But that remains to be seen, however.

Love Alarm Season 2: Cast

In season two, the trio will return. This includes

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, a beautiful and hardworking girl who is cheerful despite her parent’s painful history

Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong, Sun-oh’s best buddy who likes Jo-jo

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, a handsome model who grew up in a wealthy family and likes Jo-jo.

The other casts who will be back in the next season are not known yet. Additionally, the trailer isn’t launched. So once it does, we see the cast.

Love Alarm Season 2 The series has been placed on hold from releasing due to the crisis of catastrophic pandemic, but according to sources it will be published in August 2020. Even though the production home is mum about the date of release as there are a few shooting left.

